Doctor discusses COVID-19 boosters for kids as young as 12

ANTOINETTE: THANK YOU.TASHE OMIONCR SURGE RIPSMASSACHUSETTS IN ETH COURYNTFEDERAL HEALTH REGULATORS AREMOVING FORWARD WHEN IT COMES TOPROTECTING KIDS.DO:UG JOINING US IS DR. HENLEBOUCHER, INTERIM DEAN OF TAFT'SSCHOOL OF MEDICINE.THANK YOU FOR BEING HERE WHITUS.WWEANT TO GET TO THE THING THATTHE CDC HAS SIGNED F,OF KIDSYOUNG AS AGE 12 CAN GET THECOVID BOOSTERS AS EARLY ASTODAY.HOW IMPORTANT IS THE MOVE?DR. BOUCHER: GDOO MORNING, THISIS GOOD NEWS AND PROGRESS TOGETTING ALL OF OUR POPULATIONVACCINATED.GOOD NEWS FOR THOSE KIDS ANDTHEIR PARENTS TODAY.ANTOINETTE: YESTERDAY THE CDCSTOPPED JUST SORT -- SHORT OFSAYING THAT FULLY VACCINATEDWOULD BE BEING BOOSTED.WHY ARE THEY HESITATING ON THISAND IT IS JUST A MATTER OF TIMEHERE?DR. BOUCHER: I DO NOT SEE IT ASHETASITION, THE CDC IS FOCUSEDON BEING UP-TO-DATE.MEANING GETTING ALL OF THEVACCINES AND THAT IS REALLYTHEIR ROLE AS PUBLIC HEALTHLEADERS, TO MAKE SURE THAT ALLOF USN I THE POPULATION AREUP-TO-DATE WITH OUR VACCINES.THE TECHNICAL DEFINITION OFFULLY VACCINATED IS MORE OF ATHING USED FOR WORK AND OTRHETHINGS, ANDHA TT WILL LIKELYFOLLOW BUT HAS NOT YET COMEALONG.UGDO WE USED TO HEAR A LOT OFTALK ABOUT HERD IMMUNITY ENDINGTHE PANDEMIC, NOW AS WE NAVIGATEANOTHER SURGE PEOPLE ARE ASKINGWHAT IS IT GOING TO TAKE?WHAT IS YOUR VIEW ON THAT?DR. BOUCHER: IT IS GOING TO TAKETHE ME THING, THE TRANSMISSIONHAS TO STOP, AND HOW WE GETTHERISE STILL HONESTLY NOTTOTALLY CLEAR.MOST OF US THINK THAT COVID WILLBE WITH USND A BECOME ENDEMIC,SOE WARE GOING TO LEARN TO LIVEWITH IT, BUT IT WILL BE MORELIKE A FLU OR ANOTHER KIND OFVIRUS THAT COMES IN THE WINTERAND MAYBE WEET G VACCINATED WITHSOME REGULARITY.THE KEYWAY WE GET THERE ISVACCINATING EVERYBODY.HERE AND AROUND THE WORLDBECAUSE WE KNOW WE ARE NOT SAFEUNTIL EVERYONE IS SAFE.ANTOINET:TE THANK YOUAS, ALW