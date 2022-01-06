Bradley Cooper and Guillermo del Toro Break Down a Scene from 'Nightmare Alley'

In this episode of "Notes on a Scene," Bradley Cooper and director Guillermo del Toro break down the scene where Stanton Carlisle (Bradley Cooper) is on a manhunt at the carnival for a wild man that has escaped capture.

Cooper and Del Toro explain how they built up the complexity of this scene by layering mazes and labyrinth-like funhouse elements while highlighting visual premonitions that appear throughout the film.

