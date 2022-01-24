Nightmare Alley Movie - Behind the Scenes with the Costume Designers

Nightmare Alley Movie - Behind the Scenes with the Costume Designers | Searchlight Pictures - Go behind the scenes and find out how Guillermo del Toro and crew achieved #NightmareAlley’s iconic wardrobe looks with an awe-inspiring 242 costume changes.

In NIGHTMARE ALLEY, an ambitious carny (Bradley Cooper) with a talent for manipulating people with a few well-chosen words hooks up with a female psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett) who is even more dangerous than he is.

Directed by: Guillermo del Toro Cast: Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman, David Strathairn