Poll Shows That Just 20% of Americans Have Faith in the Country's Election System

ABC reports that American's faith in the election system remains shaken by the events of January 6, 2021.

A recent ABC/Ipsos poll found that only 20% of the public said they felt confident in the system, down from 37% in an ABC poll in the days following January 6.

According to ABC, the lack of confidence crosses party lines with 30% of Democrats and just 13% of Republicans feeling confident in the country's ability to conduct an honest election.

59% of Republicans polled expressed that they had little to no faith in the system.

The ABC/Ipsos poll asked participants to use one word to describe the events of January 6.

68% of responses were critical descriptions, with the top five words used to describe the event being:, insurrection, treason, riot, chaos and disgust.

Among Republicans, the most frequently used responses were: , chaos, disgust, disgrace and crazy.

The eighth most frequent response was:, setup.

Widespread distrust in our electoral system overlays deep divisions over our democracy.

Republicans lack confidence, in no small part, because of lies propagated by their leaders, William Howell, Professor of political science at the University of Chicago, via ABC.

And Democrats lack confidence because of ongoing efforts of Republicans to politicize the administration of elections, William Howell, Professor of political science at the University of Chicago, via ABC.

This is a bad equilibrium, William Howell, Professor of political science at the University of Chicago, via ABC