Don't Forget to Do This After Taking an At-Home COVID-19 Test

At-home COVID-19 tests have been a helpful convenience in these trying times, but public health experts say there's a downside to that.

CNN reports as Omicron's spread has increased demand for at-home tests, experts say cases of COVID-19 are becoming lost in the mix.

It is clear we're underreporting [COVID-19 cases].

, Dr. Georges Benjamin, executive director American Public Health Association, via CNN.

Positive COVID-19 tests administered by public health professionals in the United States are shared with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As far as local health providers and self-test results, there are no requirements for disclosing positive tests.

Health officials say if you've tested positive, you should report your results to your health provider and local health department.

Experts say this could be helpful, as your doctor may need to take steps to mitigate your symptoms. Secondly, of course, it helps us keep a better record of our case counts, more accurate case counts.

In disclosing positive test results, you could help local health officials to understand the prevalence and severity of a disease outbreak in your community.

The best way to answer all of these critical questions we all have about the pandemic is through reporting of cases of COVID-19 to public health experts.

, Jonathan Golob, assistant professor Division of Infectious Diseases University of Michigan, via CNN.

