Antonio Brown Blames Buccaneers for Mid-Game Exit, Says He Was Injured

Fox News reports embattled NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown blames the Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization for his recent dramatics on the field.

In a game against the New York Jets on Jan.

2, Brown seemingly called it quits out of nowhere, ripping off his uniform before exiting the team tunnel.

I didn’t quit.

I was cut.

I didn’t walk away from my brothers.

, Statement from Antonio Brown NFL wide receiver, via Fox News.

Brown says his frustration stemmed from a previously undisclosed ankle injury.

Coach denied on national television that he knew about my ankle.

That’s 100% inaccurate.

, Statement from Antonio Brown NFL wide receiver, via Fox News.

The wideout says a recent MRI found fragments of broken bone lodged in his ankle.

Head coach Bruce Arians maintains he was unaware that Brown was dealing with an injury.

I don't know that he was [injured].

, Bruce Arians, head coach Tampa Bay Buccaneers, via Fox News.

He left the field and that was it.

We had a conversation and he left the field.

, Bruce Arians, head coach Tampa Bay Buccaneers, via Fox News.

Brown says the Buccaneers organization was very much aware of his injury.

He claims team staff injected him with a strong painkiller before the game.

I played until it was clear that I could not use my ankle... , Statement from Antonio Brown NFL wide receiver, via Fox News.

...the pain was extreme.

, Statement from Antonio Brown NFL wide receiver, via Fox News