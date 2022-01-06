Antonio Brown Blames , Buccaneers for Mid-Game Exit, Says He Was Injured.
Fox News reports embattled NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown blames the Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization for his recent dramatics on the field.
In a game against the New York Jets on Jan.
2, Brown seemingly called it quits out of nowhere, ripping off his uniform before exiting the team tunnel.
I didn’t quit.
I was cut.
I didn’t walk away from my brothers.
, Statement from Antonio Brown NFL wide receiver, via Fox News.
Brown says his frustration stemmed from a previously undisclosed ankle injury.
Coach denied on national television that he knew about my ankle.
That’s 100% inaccurate.
, Statement from Antonio Brown NFL wide receiver, via Fox News.
The wideout says a recent MRI found fragments of broken bone lodged in his ankle.
Head coach Bruce Arians maintains he was unaware that Brown was dealing with an injury.
I don't know that he was [injured].
, Bruce Arians, head coach Tampa Bay Buccaneers, via Fox News.
He left the field and that was it.
We had a conversation and he left the field.
, Bruce Arians, head coach Tampa Bay Buccaneers, via Fox News.
Brown says the Buccaneers organization was very much aware of his injury.
He claims team staff injected him with a strong painkiller before the game.
I played until it was clear that I could not use my ankle... , Statement from Antonio Brown NFL wide receiver, via Fox News.
...the pain was extreme.
, Statement from Antonio Brown NFL wide receiver, via Fox News