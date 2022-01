Do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Deserve Blame in the Antonio Brown Situation?

Wide receiver Antonio Brown told the Buccaneers coaching staff that he did not believe his ankle was healthy enough for him to continue playing, prior to his mid-game exit vs.

The Jets on Sunday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Brown, per Arians, removed his jersey and shoulder pads before eventually running shirtless off the field.

Sports Illustrated's Robin Lundberg and Ashley Nicole Moss discuss why the Buccaneers shouldn't be surprised by Brown's reaction.