President Biden Condemns Trump on Anniversary of Capitol Siege

CNN reports that on the first anniversary of the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, President Biden says it's time to face the truth.

Vowing to defend the country's ideologies, Biden called out former President Trump for the damage he had done to American democracy.

For the first time in our history, a president had not just lost an election.

He tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power as a violent mob reached the Capitol.

They failed.

And on this day of remembrance, we must make sure that such an attack never, never happens again.

Typically prone to avoiding commenting on his predecessor, Biden spoke of Trump's fragile persona.

His bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy or our Constitution, he can't accept he lost.

The president exclaimed, "we are in a battle for the soul of America!".

I will stand in this breach.

I will defend this nation.

I will allow no one to place a dagger at the throat of democracy.

Now let's step up, write the next chapter in American history, for January 6 marks not the end of democracy, but the beginning of a renaissance of liberty and fair play.

