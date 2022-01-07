Offensive Rookie of the Year: Mac Jones or Ja'Marr Chase?

Sports Illustrated's Robin Lundberg and Bill Enright discuss why Mac Jones and Ja'Marr Chase could win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.
Sports Illustrated's Robin Lundberg and Bill Enright discuss why Mac Jones and Ja'Marr Chase could win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.
Fans voted the Cincinnati Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase as the "NFL on FOX" Offensive Rookie of the Year after he led all rookies with..
Last spring he was the most polarizing prospect in the draft. Now, as the 2021 regular season closes, Mac Jones is an Offensive..