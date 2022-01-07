Omicron Surge Causes Staffing Issues in the United States

The latest surge of the coronavirus pandemic has businesses across the country scrambling to keep their doors open.

According to CNN, the wildly infectious Omicron variant has forced many workers to call in sick.

Already short-staffed businesses are hit with a wave of staff calling in sick.

, Michael Pearce, senior economist at Capital Economics, via CNN.

Many employees are reportedly worried about catching COVID-19 at work and spreading it to their families.

The nation's labor force has been spread thin and worn down.

Companies say they have had few other options but to stay open less.

Per the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a record 4.5 million Americans purposely left their jobs in November.

Workers continued to quit their jobs at a historic rate.

, Nick Bunker, director of research at Indeed Hiring Lab, via CNN.

Labor experts say much of the quitting has occurred in low-wage sectors.

Small business owners say it's been a trying time as far as staffing goes.

In November, 48% of small business owners in the United States said they had jobs for which they couldn't find workers