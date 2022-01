Amritsar: 173 more passengers test positive after flying from Rome | Oneindia News

More than 170 out of 285 passengers on a chartered flight from Rome tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival at Amritsar today.

This comes a day after 125 out of 179 passengers from Italy tested positive.

This and more news at 9 PM.

