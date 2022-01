Arsenal helps tackle knife crime with 'No More Red' campaign

Arsenal players are set to replace their iconic red shirts with all-white ones this weekend.

As part of the team’s anti-knife crime campaign with Adidas, they will wear special kits during their FA Cup clash against Nottingham Forest.

Report by Burnsla.

