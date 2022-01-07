Julia Fox Shares Details of Lavish Date With Kanye West

Julia Fox , Shares Details of Lavish Date , With Kanye West.

'Page Six' reports that actress Julia Fox recently went on a dream date with rapper Kanye West.

While speaking with 'Interview Magazine,' the 'Uncut Gems' actress revealed the details.

In the blog-style feature, Fox said that she , "met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve, and it was an instant connection.”.

Fox and West reportedly , “decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see ‘Slave Play.'”.

Fox says West arrived on time for the play despite his plane touching down only an hour before opening curtain.

According to Fox, the pair then went to Carbone, one of her favorite restaurants.

Fox went on to explain that , "Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes” , waiting for her when she arrived at the Pendry Manhattan West.

It was every girl’s dream come true.

It felt like a real Cinderella moment... Like, who does things like this on a second date?

Or any date!, Julia Fox, via 'Interview Magazine'.

Everything with us has been so organic.

I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride, Julia Fox, via 'Interview Magazine'.

Fox's dream-night story follows a number of high-profile dates Kanye's had amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

In 2021, Kanye was seen courting model Irina Shayk.

Later that year, Ye was spotted with another model, Vinetria.

