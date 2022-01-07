Pelosi Invites Biden To Deliver First State of the Union Address

ABC News reports that on Tuesday, March 1, President Joe Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address.

On January 7, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly invited the president to speak in the House chamber via an open letter.

Thank you for your bold vision and patriotic leadership which have guided America out of crisis and into an era of great progress, as we not only recover from the pandemic but Build Back Better!, Nancy Pelosi, letter to President Joe Biden, via ABC.

In that spirit, I am writing to invite you to address a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday, March 1, to share your vision of the State of the Union, Nancy Pelosi, letter to President Joe Biden, via ABC.

Last April, Biden addressed his first joint session of Congress.

COVID-19 was the main topic that the president addressed at the time, noting that 220 million vaccine doses had already been administered.

According to ABC News, Biden also spoke about gun control, immigration, his proposed infrastructure bill, education and child care plans.

The president reportedly noted that he, "inherited a nation in crisis," , with his administration facing a pandemic, a struggling economy and an insurrection at the Capitol.

The nation's last State of the Union address was delivered by former President Donald Trump on February 4, 2020.