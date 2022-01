Resident Alien s02 Trailer

Resident Alien s02 Trailer - Resident Alien Season 2 premieres January 26th on Syfy.

The stranded, curious alien known as Dr. Harry (Alan Tudyk) tends to patients in the sleepy town of Patience, Washington.

Questions about the town’s previous doctor arise when a strange briefcase is found leading to the crash of the alien vessel sent to destroy the Earth.

Starring: Alan Tudyk, Linda Hamilton, Sara Tomko