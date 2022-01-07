Iris Warriors Movie

Iris Warriors Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A world where the magic of live ballet performances intersect with the drama and rich story range of film to form a new genre: ballet drama Summary: England, 1940: When bombs trap eight children in the cellar of their orphanage, their teacher, Miss Shaw, reads them a story.

As the tale unfolds, they are magically transported to a timeless, mythical island, where they witness the story of Darkness and Light, and of how their union and their conflict produced the Iris Warriors, the seven colours of the rainbow which imbue the world with colour.

As the candles burn low and bombs continue to fall around them, Darkness, like a black widow spider, seeks on the destruction of her colourful children.

Miss Shaw and the orphans begin to fear that neither they nor the Iris Warriors will survive the encroaching darkness.

An original dance story with an original score is a rarity in this day and age.

Every year, the big companies recycle the same “Classics” (Swan Lake, Sleeping Beauty, The Nutcracker), afraid to try anything new in case it doesn’t find an audience.

Iris Warriors breaks out of that cycle, updating the genre by combining the beauty of dance with stunning visuals and breath-taking music.

It’s a unique, once-in-a-generation family film that ushers in a brand new day and genre for ballet.

Film credits: *Awesonova presents, in association with Dan Films, and Red Petal Productions, a British / South African film: IRIS WARRIROS – A magical dance story.

Written and directed by Roydon Turner (Stones & Heart of Hope), with a screenplay by Don Macnab-Stark (Stones; Act Like You Love Me).

Iris Warriors is produced by Roydon Turner, Arabella Burfitt-Dons, Don Macnab-Stark and Toni Marais (The Story of an African Farm; Wah-Wah).

Executive produced by Mark Calvert, Joanne Billington, Mike Still, double BAFTA winner Julie Baines (Triangle; Creep; The Cat’s Meow) and Jonathan Taylor (The Riot Club; The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel).

The cast is led by Jessica Brown Findlay and principal dancers from South Africa’s leading dance schools led by Dance Director Delia Sainsbury Additional Talent: • Dancing by Africa’s leading dancers: Cindy (Okkers) Wilds, Sven-Eic Muller, , Henk Opperman, Michele La Trobe, Kingsley Beukes, Elzanne Crause, Vuyo Mahashe, Londiwe Khoza, Gemma Trehearn, Louis Talbot, Tamryn Van Houten, Aviwe November, Simone Botha, Phume Sikhakhane, Mbulelo Ngubombini, Brittané van Loggerenberg, Joel Tommy & Gabrielle Botha • Visual Effects and Projection by Rob Rae: Rob is known for his work on Batman Begins; James Bond – Die Another Day; Sahara.

• Music composed by Matthew Olyver & Jacob Bright,recorded by the Slovak National Symphony Orchestra, and mixed by double Grammy winner Peter Fuchs (Iron Man 3; Now You See Me; Non-Stop).

• Re-Recording Mixing by Double BAFTA winner, and five Emmy nominated Nigel Heath (Casino Royale; Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire).

• Film Score Mixed by Pete