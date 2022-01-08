Nancy Drew S03E11 The Spellbound Juror

Nancy Drew 3x11 "The Spellbound Juror" Season 3 Episode 11 Promo Trailer HD - TENSION - While serving on a jury, Nick (Tunji Kasim) realizes that one of his fellow jurors may be the next target of the Frozen Hearts Killer as Carson (Scott Wolf) goes to court against his new girlfriend, D.A.

Jean Rosario (guest star Erica Sera).

In the aftermath of recent romantic turns, the Drew Crew (Kennedy McMann, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon) deals with tensions of their own.

Also starring Riley Smith.

Larry Teng directed the episode written by Celine Geiger (311).

Original airdate 1/14/2022.

Starring: Kennedy McMann, Riley Smith, Leah Lewis, Scott Wolf