Crazy COVID Karen Locked Son in Car Trunk Fearing He’d Give It to Her. Oh, and She’s a Teacher Too

A woman in Texas locked her 13-year-old son in the trunk of her car while taking him to get tested for COVID out of fear he would infect her with it.

At the testing site, they made her put him in the backseat and someone reported what she had done to the police.

This has lead to her being charged with felony endangering of a child.

To top things off, she is a school teacher who did something like this.