Best High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy During The Dip

As I’m sure all of us are aware, the U.S. stock market’s been more or less a rollercoaster this last week as panic over a new COVID variant seemed to really spook the market.

Last Friday the Dow Jones plunged over 900 points and the S&P 500 wiped off over 2% of its value.

That trend also continued Tuesday with another big selloff.

The primary reason for all the chaos is because investors worry that this new strain could lead to more lockdowns, restrictions, and overall more difficulty for businesses leading to slower growth.