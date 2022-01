Omicron Threat In India: PM Modi Chairs Key COVID Meet; Country Gears Up Booster Roll Out

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a Covid-19 review meeting via video conference.

The most awaited wait will get over tomorrow when India will start the booster jab for the Frontline workers, Health workers, people with comorbidities, and the elderly.

Registration for the third dose has already been started through coWIN app.