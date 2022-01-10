US: apartment fire in New York City kills 19 including 9 children

In an unfortunate incident,at least 19 people have died and, dozen of injured after massive fire tore through a high-rise residential buildings in New York City.
In an unfortunate incident,at least 19 people have died and, dozen of injured after massive fire tore through a high-rise residential buildings in New York City.
19 people including 9 children were killed when a fire tore through a high-rise apartment building in New York City on..
The fire quickly consumed the duplex unit spanning the second and third floors where it started.