Cardi B Offers To Pay Funeral Costs for Victims of Deadly Bronx Fire

CNN reports that rapper Cardi B has offered to pay the funeral costs for those who died in a deadly Bronx apartment building fire on January 16.

17 people died after a fire ripped through their apartments in the New York City borough.

I'm extremely proud to be from the Bronx and I have lots of family and friends who live and work there still.

So, when I heard about the fire and all of the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help.

, Cardi B, via CNN.

I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal, Cardi B, via CNN.

I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy, Cardi B, via CNN.

According to a rep for Cardi B, the artist has teamed up with The Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City.

The partnership is meant to ensure that the families of all the victims are included in her donation and that their , "final wishes for their loved ones were met.".

We are grateful for Cardi B, a real superstar on and off the mic, for granting some critical financial relief to families of the victims, Eric Adams, New York City Mayor, via CNN.

The city will be forever thankful to her and also to the grassroots donors and corporate partners who have been able to offer immediate support for our neighbors in need, to reestablish themselves during this difficult time, Eric Adams, New York City Mayor, via CNN.

