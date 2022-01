Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi to be jailed for 4 more years | Oneindia News

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced for 4 more years in jail.

Delivering the verdict, the junta court found the 76-year-old leader guilty of two charges related to illegally importing and owning walkie-talkies and one of breaking coronavirus rules.

