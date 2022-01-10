Can Chocolate Be a Part of a Healthy Diet?

Have you ever wondered if chocolate can be included in a well-balanced diet?.

The answer is yes, but it depends.

Here's how to keep chocolate as healthy as possible:.

Keep it Dark.

Experts say milk chocolate lacks cacao, which contains antioxidants called flavanols.

Even the highest quality milk chocolate bars won't contain much more than 27 percent cacao.

Remember, the darker the chocolate, the higher the cacao.

Quality Over Quantity.

Experts say purchasing quality chocolate is much like buying top-shelf wine.

Pay attention to its origins and be mindful of the ingredients.

The skill and mastery of the chocolate maker can help transform even a 100 percent cacao bar into something rich and creamy... , Megan Giller, author “Bean-to-Bar Chocolate: America’s Craft Chocolate Revolution,” via 'Yahoo!

News'.

Mindful Enjoyment.

Chocolate aficionados say the flavors of a quality bar negate the need for large portions.

Put a small piece in your mouth, chew a couple of times, but mostly let it melt over your tongue.

, Michael Laiskonis, chef and director Chocolate Lab at the Institute of Culinary Education, via 'Yahoo!

News'