The Bob Saget Few Ever Got to See | Direct Message | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about the passing of his friend Bob Saget, how AOC’s maskless cocktails in Florida backfired, CNN’s confronting of new NYC mayor Eric Adams, the CDC’s major vaccine admission, and the media’s mass formation psychosis freakout.

First, Dave shares stories of his friendship with the star of Full House and Fuller House Bob Saget.

While known for his clean sitcom roles, he was also an amazing stand up comic who believed deeply in free speech and skewering political correctness.

Next, Rep.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is being roasted for her hypocrisy in being another lockdown politician who traveled to Florida and celebrated with maskless cocktails at crowded drag queen bars.

How is she going to explain her testing positive for COVID to her constituents?

Next, a clip of CNN’s Jake Tapper confronting NYC mayor Eric Adams on his voting rights bill for non-citizens which allows them to vote in local elections.

Is CNN finally losing faith in Democrats’ insane policies?

Finally, a clip of the CDC’s Rochelle Walensky finally admitting that the COVID vaccine and booster shots can’t stop COVID transmission.

The omicron variant seems to have destroyed their narrative.

Meanwhile, big tech and media are freaking out over the appearance of Dr. Robert Malone on the Joe Rogan Experience as millions of people are now learning what mass formation psychosis is.