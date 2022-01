AntiFa caught with bomb at Oath Keepers J-6 Anniversary Rally

(January 6, 2022) An #AntiFa anarchist (Garrett James Smith, 22) was caught with a pipe bomb by local police near an #OathKeepers #J6 anniversary rally in #Pinellas, #Florida.

Again, the #FBI failed in their job.

They still have no suspects for two pipe bombs planted last January 6 at the Capital, but they got grandma for trespassing!

The white domestic terrorist punk remains in jail on a bond of $300,250 until #GeorgeSoros frees him (in D.C., L.A.

Or New York, he'd be free by now.)