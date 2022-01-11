Making of Film BMW iX Flow featuring E Ink

Digitisation is delivering an integrated user experience characterised by individuality and emotionalisation in the interior of current BMW models.

The My Modes allow the driver to tailor the atmosphere in the interior entirely to their personal mood and the driving experience they want.

With the BMW iX Flow featuring E Ink being presented on the occasion of CES 2022, the Munich-based premium car manufacturer is offering the prospect of a future technology that uses digitisation to also adapt the exterior of a vehicle to different situations and individual wishes.

The surface of the BMW iX Flow featuring E Ink can vary its shade at the driver's prompting.