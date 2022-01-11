US surgeons transplant pig heart into human patient in medical first

While it’s too soon to know if the operation really will work, it marks a step in the decades-long quest to one day use animal organs for life-saving transplants.
While it’s too soon to know if the operation really will work, it marks a step in the decades-long quest to one day use animal organs for life-saving transplants.
In a world first, a pig heart has been successfully transplanted into a human by surgeons in the US.
Recipient David Bennett, 57, reported to be doing well three days after the experimental surgery