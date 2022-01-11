UP: Cabinet minister Swami Prasad Maurya quits BJP, joins SP ahead of UP polls | Oneindia News

A UP BJP minister, Swami Prasad Maurya, and three MLAs quit and joined the party's main opponent in the state, Akhilesh Yadav.
Uttar Pradesh minister Swami Prasad Maurya has quit BJP ahead of the UP assembly polls, and will be joining the Samajwadi Party.
Swami Prasad Maurya, once one of the senior-most leader in the Bahujan Samaj Party, had joined the BJP just before the 2017..