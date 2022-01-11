UP: Cabinet minister Swami Prasad Maurya quits BJP, joins SP ahead of UP polls | Oneindia News
A UP BJP minister, Swami Prasad Maurya, and three MLAs quit and joined the party's main opponent in the state, Akhilesh Yadav.

