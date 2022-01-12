Arrest warrant against former UP minister Swami Prasad Maurya, who quit BJP | Oneindia News
Swami Prasad Maurya, who quit the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh and is set to exit the BJP, now faces arrest over a hate speech he allegedly made in 2014.

