Chicago Students Will Return to In-Person Learning

CNN reports the city of Chicago and its teachers union have come to an agreement that will bring students back to school on Jan.

12.

Per the agreement, 350,000 rapid antigen COVID-19 tests have been delivered to the district.

And 10% of students in every school will be tested each week.

Incentives will be implemented to attract substitute teachers in the area, .

And families will be encouraged to increase testing consents.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said they also "reached an agreement on the metrics for, at a school-based level, for when we needed to convert a classroom or school to go remote." .

Not surprisingly, the component parts of that depend upon staff and or student absences, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, via statement.

I'm hopeful [we] will have a stable, uneventful rest of the school year, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, via statement