The Spike Volleyball Reboot - Unlocking Stage 19 vs All-Star w/S-Tier OASIS vs Stage 18

Oasis completes the wing spiker story in perfect fashion to open up stage 19 vs All Star (a popular stage to play against).

This reboot playthrough is to do what I would do after learning how to actually play the game instead of the first time through.

This time I got lucky with OASIS and my knowledge.