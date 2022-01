Watch Alexa Demie Get Ready For The Euphoria Season 2 Premiere

Demie's hair look, a glossy and elegant slicked-back bun topped off with jeweled pins, was inspired by one of Demie's favorite stars; María Félix, the Mexican actress and singer who rose to fame in the 1940s.

Euphoria Season 2 is on HBO on Sundays at 9:00 pm EST, and on HBO Max