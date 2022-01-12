White House Roundtable on Promoting Competition and Reducing Prices in the Meat Industry

President Joe Biden convenes a White House roundtable on promoting competition and reducing prices in the meat industry.

Participants include; Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, Attorney General Merrick Garland, National Economic Council Director Brian Deese, Scott Blubaugh, President, Oklahoma Farmers Union, Kelsey Ducheneaux-Scott, Director of Programs, Intertribal Agriculture Council, Corwin Heatwole, CEO, Farmer Focus, Brent Johnson, President, Iowa Farm Bureau Federation, and Handy Kennedy, Jr., Owner, HK Farms. January 03, 2022.