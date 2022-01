Raab remains 'fully supportive' of PM

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has dismissed a "daft question" over whether he would seek Tory leadership in the event of Boris Johnson's resignation.

Answering a reporter on Wednesday, he said: "I'm full supportive of this prime minister and I'm sure he will continue for many years to come." Report by Buseld.

