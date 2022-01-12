Prince Andrew loses bid to get sexual assault civil case thrown out in US

Andrew has denied Giuffre's accusations that he forced her to have sex more than two decades ago at the London home of former Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, and abused her at two other Epstein properties.
Virginia Giuffre, who alleges she was forced to have sex with Andrew when she was 17, wants a trial to send a message that anyone..