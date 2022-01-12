Grocery stores see barer shelves as COVID cripples supply chain

Grocery stores across the United States are seeing supply chain shortages.
Supply chain experts say the problem is the highly contagious Omicron COVID variant and people calling out sick in all aspects of the grocery process.
Stores large and small are having some trouble keeping shelves stocked.