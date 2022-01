CDC Makes a Stunning Admission About Vaccines & Abandons Its Narrative

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” shares a clip of the CDC’s Rochelle Walensky finally admitting that the COVID vaccine and booster shots can’t stop COVID transmission.

The omicron variant seems to have destroyed their narrative.

Meanwhile, big tech and media are freaking out over the appearance of Dr. Robert Malone on the Joe Rogan Experience as millions of people are now learning what mass formation psychosis is.