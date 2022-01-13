Power Book IV Force Season 1

Power Book IV Force Season 1 Trailer HD - This is his town now.

Tommy's taking Chicago by storm in #PowerForce, premiering February 6 on @STARZ.- “Power Book IV: Force” centers on fan-favorite character Tommy Egan, played by Joseph Sikora, after he cuts ties and puts New York in his rearview mirror for good.

As Tommy leaves New York after losing Ghost, LaKeisha and the only city he's ever known, he makes a quick detour to close an old wound that’s been haunting him for decades.

What was supposed to be a quick stop turns into a labyrinth of family secrets and lies Tommy thought were long buried.

One step leads to another and Tommy quickly finds himself in Chicago's drug game, inserting himself between the city's two biggest crews.

In a city divided by race, Tommy straddles the line, ultimately becoming the lynchpin that not only unites them - but holds the POWER to watch them crumble.

As the first season unfolds at breakneck speed, Tommy uses his outsider status to his advantage, breaking all the local rules and rewriting them on his quest to become the biggest drug dealer in Chicago.