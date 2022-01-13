Adele | House Tour | Inside Her $30 Million Beverly Hills Compound

Earlier this year, it was reported that Adele scored her third Beverly Hills home – adding onto her growing compound here.

The songstress spent $10 million on the mansion of her close friend and longtime next-door neighbor Nicole Richie, with who she’s shared a property line since 2016.

Adele purchased a 6000 square feet plus main residence at that time for $9.5 million and then snagged the $10.6 million abode directly across the street which is believed to be occupied by her ex-husband.

In this video, we’ll be taking a look at the singer’s growing Beverly Hills real estate empire.