Grand Ole Opry Faces Backlash for Morgan Wallen Performance

CNN reports country music star Morgan Wallen's recent performance at the Grand Ole Opry has ruffled some feathers in the tight-knit community.

A video that surfaced last year showed Wallen using a racial slur.

The singer was suspended by his record label as a result.

Many radio stations in the country now refuse to play songs from his catalog.

Despite Wallen's controversial video, the Grand Ole Opry gave him the venue to perform his new song, "Flower Shops.".

The performance instantly received backlash on Twitter.

Songwriter Jason Isbell was especially frustrated.

Last night @opry you had a choice- either upset one guy and his 'team,' or break the hearts of a legion of aspiring Black country artists.

, Jason Isbell, songwriter, via Twitter.

You chose wrong and I'm real sad for a lot of my friends today.

Not surprised though.

Just sad.

