Rees-Mogg; Douglas Ross has a duty to support the PM

Jacob Rees-Mogg has stood by his comments about the Scottish Conservative leader insisting it was his "duty" to support the prime minister The House of Commons leader had described Douglas Ross as a "lightweight" within the party after he called for Boris Johnson's resignation over partygate.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn