Rees-Mogg: PM is a formidable leader who's had difficulties

Jacob Rees-Mogg has insisted the prime minister was not aware of the alleged Downing Street party as he had not received the email invitation from his private secretary Martin Reynolds.

The House of Commons leader added Boris Johnson was a "formidable leader" who had solely faced difficulties as "all prime ministers" do.

Report by Alibhaiz.

