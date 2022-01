Sophie Hermann reflects onTom Zanetti 'split' ...

We caught up with Made in Chelsea star Sophie Hermann on the Cirque Du Soleil red carpet at The Royal Albert Hall and she revealed she's looking for love!

She also reflected on her Tom Zanetti 'split' in her own iconic way... Report by Mccallumj.

