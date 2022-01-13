Biden Administration To Purchase 500 Million Extra COVID-19 Tests, Offer Free Masks

Biden Administration To Purchase , 500 Million Extra COVID-19 Tests, , Offer Free Masks.

Biden Administration To Purchase , 500 Million Extra COVID-19 Tests, , Offer Free Masks.

NPR reports President Joe Biden announced Jan.

13 his administration's plans to purchase an additional 500 million at-home COVID-19 tests.

The president had already committed to buying 500 million tests last month in response to the onset of the Omicron variant.

According to NPR, the White House will launch a website soon, where Americans can order the free testing kits.

Biden also announced his administration's intent to soon distribute high-quality masks at no cost to the general public.

Biden also announced his administration's intent to soon distribute high-quality masks at no cost to the general public.

The United States Postal Service is gearing up to deliver the tests to the citizens of America, which will create temporary work for up to 7,000 people.

We're very excited, and at the end of the day, we're here to serve the people of the country and we're dedicated to that mission.

, Mark Dimondstein, president of American Postal Workers Union, via statement.

We're very excited, and at the end of the day, we're here to serve the people of the country and we're dedicated to that mission.

, Mark Dimondstein, president of American Postal Workers Union, via statement.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said the U.S. Postal Service would "fulfill its mission of service to the nation.".

The 650,000 women and men of the United States Postal Service are ready to deliver... , Louis DeJoy, Postmaster General of the United States Postal Service, via NPR.

The 650,000 women and men of the United States Postal Service are ready to deliver... , Louis DeJoy, Postmaster General of the United States Postal Service, via NPR.

We have been working closely with the Administration and are well prepared to accept and deliver test kits, Louis DeJoy, Postmaster General of the United States Postal Service, via NPR.

We have been working closely with the Administration and are well prepared to accept and deliver test kits, Louis DeJoy, Postmaster General of the United States Postal Service, via NPR.

President Biden implored the citizens of the United States, "if you haven't gotten vaccinated, do it.".

Personal choice impacts us all, Joe Biden, President of the United States, via NPR