President Biden Authorizes Distribution of 400 Million Free N95 Masks

President Biden Authorizes Distribution , of 400 Million Free N95 Masks.

CNN reports President Joe Biden has authorized the distribution of free N95 masks for the citizens of the United States.

White House officials say the authorization will result in "the largest deployment of personal protective equipment in U.S. history.".

The masks will reportedly be available to Americans at a number of pharmacies and health centers.

The masks will reportedly be available to Americans at a number of pharmacies and health centers.

Masks will be limited to three per person.

According to CNN, the 400 million masks will come from the United States' Strategic National Stockpile.

The Biden Administration's decision to give masks to Americans comes as the country experiences a surge of the highly-infectious Omicron variant.

The Biden Administration's decision to give masks to Americans comes as the country experiences a surge of the highly-infectious Omicron variant.

Per data from Johns Hopkins University, the United States averaged over 750,000 new cases of COVID-19 each day in the last week.

President Biden pleads with Americans, "... please wear the mask.".

I know we all wish that we could finally be done with wearing masks.

I get it.

, President Joe Biden, via statement.

They're a really important tool to stop the spread, especially of the highly transmittable Omicron variant.

, President Joe Biden, via statement.

They're a really important tool to stop the spread, especially of the highly transmittable Omicron variant.

, President Joe Biden, via statement