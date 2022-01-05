Rapid COVID Test Prices Are on the Rise

A deal that Walmart and Kroger had previously made with the White House to sell BinaxNOW test kits at cost expired in December.

CNN reports that as of Jan.

4, Walmart was selling a two-pack test kit for $19.88, while Kroger was charging $23.99.

The kits had previously been about $8 cheaper.

The price increase may deter people from using them regularly.

It's likely to pose another challenge for Americans who've already had a hard time acquiring tests due to shortages.

The Biden administration has faced backlash over the limited supply.

On Dec.

21, the president revealed a plan to provide 500 million more at-home tests this month.

