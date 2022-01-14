Quebec's 'Unvaxxed Tax' Results in Explosion of First-Dose Appointments

CNN reports that just one day after Quebec's announcement that it would penalize its residents for being unvaccinated, first-dose appointments saw a sizeable increase.

Canadian health officials were pleased to see that first-dose appointments were the highest they had been in several days.

It's encouraging!, Christian Dubé, Quebec Minister of Health, via Twitter.

According to CNN, nearly 90% of eligible citizens of Quebec have received at least a partial dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Although Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hesitated to comment on Quebec's extreme measures, he said the unvaccinated should expect to lose privileges.

For people who continue to hesitate or choose not to get vaccinated, they are losing privileges to do certain things, Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, via CNN.

... whether it's get on a train or a plane, whether it's travel internationally, whether it's move forward with a job in the public service.

, Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, via CNN.

Canadian health officials say vaccine mandates have succeeded thus far.

We have ... demonstrated at the federal level that vaccine mandates work, , Jean-Yves Duclos, Health Minister of Canada, via CNN.

... almost 99% of public servants at the federal level are either fully vaccinated or soon to be fully vaccinated.

, Jean-Yves Duclos, Health Minister of Canada, via CNN