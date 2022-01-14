Hospitals in the United States are Running Out of ICU Beds

CNN reports as the Omicron variant continues its rapid spread across the United States, many health care systems now operate with intensive care units at near capacity.

Per the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 19 states now report less than 15% ICU capacity.

As of Jan.

12, COVID-19 complications had caused a record 151,261 hospitalizations.

Many health care systems report a shortage of available workers.

The federal government has deployed emergency medical teams around the country, hoping to alleviate the burden.

This is part of the winter surge, part of the long haul, Chris Sununu, Governor of New Hampshire, via CNN.

... which is why we put so many of the mitigation strategies and measures in place early on.., Chris Sununu, Governor of New Hampshire, via CNN.

Experts say the heightened transmissibility of the Omicron variant means more high-risk individuals will become infected.

With the aid of coronavirus vaccines, the current situation is not as dire as the onset of the pandemic.

As many workers experience burnout and high risks of contracting the virus themselves, officials say their most pressing issue is staffing.

The problem is that right now we have hospitals where there's not enough nurses to take care of the patients.

, Dr. Craig Spencer, director of global health in emergency medicine at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Med, via CNN