Australia cancels Djokovic's visa citing health risk

Citing a health risk, Australia has revoked tennis star Novak Djokovic’s visa for a second time, just days before the start of the Australian Open.
Rachel Judah has more.
Citing a health risk, Australia has revoked tennis star Novak Djokovic’s visa for a second time, just days before the start of the Australian Open.
Rachel Judah has more.
Watch VideoNovak Djokovic faces deportation again after the Australian government revoked his visa for a second time, the latest..
The immigration minister says the unvaccinated tennis star may pose a public health risk.